Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
The figure came below the market estimate of a 0.6% hike for the month.
The growth was led by a rebound in construction (up 2% in April after falling 2.9% in March) and rise in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (up 6.4%), the German statistical authority Destatis said in a statement.
On the other hand, manufacture of motor vehicles and parts fell 0.8% and engineering dropped 0.5% during the same period, offsetting the surge in the main reading.
The production of capital goods decreased 0.3%, intermediate goods fell 0.2% and energy went down 1.5% compared with the previous month.
On the contrary, consumer goods production increased 1.5% in April.
On an annual basis, Germany's industrial production grew 1.6% in April after a 2.3% surge in March.