EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:14, 30 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Germany's inflation hits new record for 3rd consecutive month

    None
    None
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Germany’s annual inflation rate climbed to a new record of 7.9% in May, up from 7.4% in April, according to provisional data published on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The country’s inflation rate has now hit all-time highs for three consecutive months – a first since German reunification in 1990.

    Energy prices continue to play a dominant role in the spiraling crisis, rising 38.3% on annual basis in May, German statistical agency Destatis reported.

    Food prices also «increased above average» with a jump of 11.1%.

    «An inflation rate similar to that of May 2022 was last recorded in Germany in winter 1973/1974 when mineral oil prices had sharply increased, too, as a consequence of the first oil crisis,» read a Destatis statement.​​​​​​​


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!