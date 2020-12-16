Germany sees new high of 952 COVID-19 deaths over past day

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany’s death toll from the coronavirus in the past day rose by 952, a new high during the entire pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention, said on Wednesday.

The country’s total death toll from the coronavirus hit 23,427. Over the past day, 27,728 coronavirus cases were registered in the country and since the start of the pandemic the coronavirus case tally has reached 1,379,238, TASS reports.





Head of the institute Lothar Heinz Wieler announced on Tuesday that Germany was facing the most challenging time since the start of the pandemic.

Since Wednesday, Germany will introduce new quarantine measures until at least January 10. All shops besides those selling foodstuffs and other essential goods, will be shut down. Hair, beauty, massage salons and tattoo studios will be closed. Banks, pharmacies, post offices, car repair shops, petrol stations and pet shops will remain open. Not more than five people are allowed to meet in private houses and flats. This does not refer to children under 14 years of age. On December 24-26, a maximum of 10 citizens will be able to gather, but only relatives.