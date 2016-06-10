Germany signed agrt on attending Astana EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Commissioner of the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition Rapil Zhoshybayev paid a working visit to Germany on June 8-9. In Berlin, he met with members of Bundestag, leading representatives of public, political and economic communities of Germany, and Kazakhstanis studying in this country.

In the German Bundestag, Zhoshybayev made a statement at the road show themed “Development of Tourism and Economy of Kazakhstan prior to EXPO 2017” organized by a German Member of Parliament Jurgen Klimke and Embassy of Kazakhstan. In the welcome address the Commissioner informed a numerous audience about the preparation progress to EXPO in Astana, economic reforms of the state and areas of tourism development in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



J. Klimke, in turn, stressed that Kazakhstan is an important political, trade and economic partner of Germany in Central Asia. He also noted that participation in EXPO would boost development of the whole scope of bilateral relations.



Representatives of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company and leading tour operators of Kazakhstan informed the participants about EXPO 2017 tourism product and attractiveness of Kazakhstan as a tourist destination. Presentations and further discussion sparked interest of the German audience.



Rapil Zhoshybayev and General Commissioner of the German EXPO-2017 pavilion, authorized person of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Dieter Schmitz signed the Agreement on Participation of Germany in EXPO-2017. Kazakh students in Germany marked the significance of this agreement by a flash mob.



Following the results of the road show, a press conference was held, during which the Kazakh Commissioner held a Q&A conference for German mass media.



Within the visit, Zhoshybayev held bilateral meetings with Member of Bundestag Heinrich Zertik, Co-Chair of the Kazakh-German Business Council Peter Tils, Regional Director at Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Eduard Kinsbruner, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Foreign Trade Committee of Karlsruhe Robert Huber, and Funkwerk Managing Director Michael Viman, leadership of the DENA energy agency, Kazakh-German Business Council, Chamber of Commerce Foreign Trade Committee of Germany, EREN company.

The meetings focused on participation of these organizations in joint projects, opportunity of attracting German auto groups in EXPO 2017, increase in frequency of flights from Frankfurt to Astana in 2017.



Moreover, the Embassy organized a round table dedicated to EXPO 2017 with participation of representatives from 30 German companies. The event discussed organizational and technical issues concerning the exhibition and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of renewable and alternative energy.