Germany stresses boosting Berlin-Tehran relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stressed his country's willingness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a meeting with the visiting Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi in Berlin, Steinmeier said his country is intend upon strengthening ties with Iran, Fars news agency reported Sept. 16.

The Iranian diplomat, for his part, said Iran is ready to expand comprehensive relations with Germany.

Steinmeier is invited by his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Tehran in October.

Steinmeier's visit follows on from a three-day trip last July by German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who became the first senior figure from a large Western government to visit Tehran since it struck a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers.

The sanctions against Iran are expected to be removed according to the deal made between Tehran and the group P5+1 (the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) on July 14.

Expecting the removal of economic sanctions on Iran, many European trade delegations have visited Iran in recent months, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.