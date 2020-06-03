Germany to determine whether to lift travel warnings

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, WAM News reported citing German press agency, dpa.

Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU member states, the warnings currently apply to Britain and the four non-EU members of the borderless Schengen zone, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The goal is to replace the unprecedented travel warnings with advice on how to one's ensure safety and guidelines on which regions are safer to travel to than others.

The tourism industry has been lobbying the government to revoke the travel warnings.