EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:49, 03 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Germany to determine whether to lift travel warnings

    None
    None
    BERLIN. KAZINFORM - The German government is set to hold a meeting on Wednesday to determine whether to lift travel warnings for 31 countries that were imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, WAM News reported citing German press agency, dpa.

    Alongside Germany's 26 fellow EU member states, the warnings currently apply to Britain and the four non-EU members of the borderless Schengen zone, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

    The goal is to replace the unprecedented travel warnings with advice on how to one's ensure safety and guidelines on which regions are safer to travel to than others.

    The tourism industry has been lobbying the government to revoke the travel warnings.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!