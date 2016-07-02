Germany to play Italy in 2016 UEFA Euro Cup quarterfinals

BORDEAUX. KAZINFORM - The national football teams of Germany and Italy will on Saturday play each other in Bordeaux in the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup quarterfinals.

t the current Euro Cup, Germany has not muffed a single ball in four matches, only failing to defeat Poland at the group stage, which did not prevent it from taking the first place, TASS reports.

Italy also won in its group but lost 0-1 to Ireland.



In the Last 16, both teams played vividly: Germany beat Slovakia 3-0 and Italy defeated Spain 2-0.



The 2016 UEFA Euro Cup is held in France between June 10 and July 10 with matches played in 10 different locations, namely in Bordeaux, Lens, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Nice, Paris, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.



A total of 24 European national teams qualified for the Euro Cup final tournament in 2016, after the contestants' format, which was used since 1996, was decided to be extended from 16 to 24 teams.

