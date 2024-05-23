Germany’s Rhenus Group interested in new projects with Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Germany’s Rhenus Group Tobias Bartz to discuss cooperation in transport and logistics, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh government.

During the meeting, the ongoing projects as well as prospects for creation of new Kazakh-German enterprises aiming at boosting the transit capacity of Kazakhstan through storage infrastructure modernization and railway transport development were under discussion.

Rhenus Group is among the world’s top 25 logistics companies of the world and has a network of 70 terminals in Europe, including 22 container-type ones.

Tobias Bartz noted the increasing role of Kazakhstan in global logistics and expressed interest in creating new areas with attraction of Kazakhstani companies to increase terminal facilities so as to connect supply chains of Europe and Central Asia.

For his part, Kazakh Premier Bektenov stressed the readiness for open work with investors to fully unlock the transport and logistics and transit potential. Major transcontinental transport corridors – the shortest routes from Europe to China and Southeast Asia – run through the territory of Kazakhstan. The country is actively engaged with Azerbaijan and Georgia in reducing the time need to move goods via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, with it almost halved in one year.