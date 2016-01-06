EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:24, 06 January 2016 | GMT +6

    GGG&#39;s next fight scheduled for Apr 23 at MSG

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's WBA (Super), IBF and WBC (Interim) champion in middleweight category, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin will hold his next fight on April 23, 2016 in New York. His promoter Tom Loeffler booked Madison Square Garden arena for the fight, allboxing.ru reports.

    His opponent is still unknown. It can be 31-year-old Tureano Johnson from the Bahamas. Among other possible opponents is also 26-year-old British boxer Billy Joe Saunders.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!