EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:32, 25 April 2019 | GMT +6

    GGG, Abel Sanchez split

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ex-champion Gennady Golovkin announced he and his Mexican coach Abel Sanchez split, Sportinform reports citing GGG's Instagram post.

    "I would like to announce that I have made a major decision for myself and for my career. I want to build on what I have already achieved and continue to better myself. Therefore, I will not be training with Abel Sanchez. This was not an easy decision for me and it is not a reflection on Abel's professional abilities. He is a great trainer, a loyal trainer, and a Hall of Fame trainer," the post reads.

    "I will be announcing my new trainer at a later date. But today, I want to thank Abel for the lessons he taught me in boxing," the boxer adds.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!