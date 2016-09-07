02:42, 07 September 2016 | GMT +6
GGG, Brook held public workout ahead of Sep 10 title bout
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boxer Gennady Golovkin and his opponent Kell Brook held a workout session in the middle of Covent Garden in London. Crowds of people gathered there to cheer the sportsmen.
As reported, Golovkin vs. Brook fight will take place at London's O2 stadium on Saturday, Sep 10, at 11:00 pm Astana time. The fight will be broadcast live on Kazsport and Kazakhstan channels.
Let's see how he deals with my power on Saturday 👊🏾💥 #WarReady