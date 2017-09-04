EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:40, 04 September 2017 | GMT +6

    GGG-Canelo weigh in to be open to public

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez official weigh-in will be open to the public, Sports.kz reports.

    Golovkin-Alvarez will take place on September 16 in Las Vegas (around 9 am on September 17, Astana time), the weigh-in is scheduled for September 15.

