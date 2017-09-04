GGG-Canelo weigh in to be open to public

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez official weigh-in will be open to the public, Sports.kz reports.

Weighin will be free to the public at the MGM, not sure if there will be a ticketing system, stay tuned for Fight Week details #CaneloGGG https://t.co/rgxB7OojQ8 — Tom Loeffler (@TomLoeffler1) 3 сентября 2017 г.

Golovkin-Alvarez will take place on September 16 in Las Vegas (around 9 am on September 17, Astana time), the weigh-in is scheduled for September 15.