GGG: I am an ordinary person

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer, world's middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin met today with his fans in Astana.

At a Q&A conference, Golovkin answered numerous questions, such as what is a secret of his success, when he plans to quit boxing and when he is going to hold his next fight.

“Do you want to know all my secrets? I am an ordinary person with two hands and two legs. I am not a car. Cars can break sometimes and very often. I do not have a car still. I can drive, but I do not drive,” said Golovkin answering the fans’ questions.

He said that despite boxing experts compare him with “a car’ or ‘an iron man’, he, Gennady Golovkin, remains the same guy from Karaganda.

“Boxing is as simple as playing football. My dream is to win all the belts in my weight category,” said GGG.

As for his plans to leave the professional ring, Golovkin said everything would depend on the situation. “Undoubtedly, boxing is a dangerous sport. When I feel that it is enough, I promise, I will think about this,” the super-champion said.