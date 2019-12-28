GGG included in Yahoo! Sports Boxer of the Decade list

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yahoo! Sports has compiled a list of the best boxers of the decade, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Among them is Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin who holds the titles of IBF and IBO middleweight champions. He was placed the seventh in the ranking. Earlier, the 37-year-old Kazakhstani sportsman was the WBC and WBA Super champion.