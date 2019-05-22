EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    GGG is 7th in The Ring’s updated P4P ratings

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ring Magazine has updated its pound for pound professional boxing rankings of the world's best fighters, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan's Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, a former holder of the WBC, WBA Super, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, now ranks seventh. It is to be recalled that last year he was upset by Mexico's Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez in a 12-round rematch and lost his belts.

    The Ring pound-for-pound boxing rankings are as follows:

    1. Vasyl Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs)
    2. Terence Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs)
    3. Canelo Álvarez (52-1-2, 34 KOs)
    4. Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs)
    5. Oleksandr Usyk (16-0, 12 KOs)
    6. Errol Spence Jr. (25-0, 21 KOs)
    7. Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs)
    8. Juan Francisco Estrada (39-3, 26 KOs)
    9. Mikey Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs)
    10. Donnie Nietes (42-1-5, 23 KOs)

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!