GGG, Jacobs likely to fight in March

ASTANA. KAZINFORM American boxer Daniel Jacobs told Fighttype.com about his possible fight vs. Kazakhstani middleweight star Gennady Golovkin.

"Our promoters are now negotiating this issue. It seems the fight will take place in March. Anyway, I want to hope for this. I am excited and I am looking forward to this fight," said Jacobs.



Earlier, Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez said he hoped that GGG-Jacobs fight would be held either in February or in March 2017.

Initially the sides scheduled it for December 10. Unfortunately, the promoters failed to agree on the venue and terms of distribution of incomes, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.