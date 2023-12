ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 КО) knocked out Canadian Steve Rolls (19-0, 10KO) at the boxing evening in New York, Kazinform reports.

The fight held in 74.4kg catch-weight at the Madison Square arena in New York ended in the fourth round.



The fight was aired live on Qazaqstan and Qazsport TV channels.