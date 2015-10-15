EN
    06:55, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    GGG, Lemieux met F2F at final press-conference

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's undefeated WBA/WBC interim/IBO champion, 33-year-old Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and his Canadian rival, IBF champion, 26-year-old David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) met F2F at a final press conference in New York, U.S. October 14, mmaboxing.ru reports.

    Following the press conference, the boxers had a traditional staredown. It bears to remind, that the most anticipated fight of the year between GGG and Lemieux will be held at Madison Square Garden ring in NY on October 17.

