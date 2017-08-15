EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:04, 15 August 2017 | GMT +6

    GGG listed among 10 best chins in boxing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Stephen "Breadman" Edwards of Boxingscene.com in his Daily Bread Mailbag named the 10 best chins in boxing since 2000, Sports.kz reports.

    The Top 3, according to Breadman, are Glen Johnson (54-21-2, 37 КО), James Toney (77-10-3, 47 КО), and Ruslan Provodnikov (25-5, 18 КО). While WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight champion  Gennady "GGG" Golovkin of Kazakhstan is fourth.

    Stephen "Breadman" Edwards' full list of Top 10 strongest chins in boxing since 2000 is as follows:

    1. Glen Johnson
    2. James Toney
    3. Ruslan Provodnikov
    4. Gennady Golovkin
    5. David Tua
    6. Carl Froch
    7. Antonio Margarito
    8. Joshua Clottey
    9. Brandon Rios
    10. Danny Garcia

