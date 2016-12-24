GGG named best P4P fighter of year 2016 - El Paso Times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. edition El Paso Times has issued a rating of the best P4P boxers in year 2016, Sports.kz reported.

WBA/IBF/WBC/IBO champion, Kazakhstani middleweight boxer Gennady Golovkin tops the ranking.

“GGG” is perhaps the most feared fighter since Mike Tyson. The native of Kazakhstan only fought twice in 2016, but recorded dominant wins against overmatched Dominic Wade (KO 2) and welterweight titlist Kell Brook (TKO 5). Up next, a showdown with WBA counterpart Daniel Jacobs March 18 in New York,” the article reads.

1. Gennady Golovkin

2. Roman Gonzalez

3. Andre Ward

4. Sergey Kovalev

5. Terence Crawford

6. Vasyl Lomachenko

7. Guillermo Rigondeaux

8. Canelo Alvarez

9. Carl Frampton

10. Manny Pacquiao