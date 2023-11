ASTANA. KAZINFORM World's middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has been nominated to the annual "WBN Fighter of the Year 2015 " title, Sports.kz says.

Voting will start today at 09:00 a.m. EST (08:00 p.m. Astana time). The results will be announced January 4, 2015.

Recall that Golovkin has won this nomination for the past two years.