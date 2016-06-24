GGG plans to hold fight in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler tells about GGS's plans for the nearest one and a half year, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

According to Loeffler, Gennady plans to step up the ring twice in 2016, while in 2017 he wants to hold two fights, one of which will take place at Kazakhstan’s 38,000-seat stadium.

“This will be his home fight. In our opinion, it would be better to hold it next year,” noted he.