EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:56, 10 May 2019 | GMT +6

    GGG presents video of first workouts with Johnathon Banks

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Ex-champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin published a video of his first workouts with new trainer Johnathon Banks, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Golovkin's trainer announced a megafight and told about plans.

    In addition to the workouts, Gennady comments on the visit to the Saul Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and also explains why he decided to change his trainer.

    Golovkin will debut under the leadership of Johnathon Banks on June 8 in the match against Canadian Steve Rolls in New York City.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!