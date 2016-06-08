GGG received apartment from his sponsor BI Group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakhstani boxer, world's WBA, IBF IBO and WBC champion in middleweight category Gennady Golovkin met today with his fans in Astana.

GGG’s official sponsor BI Group construction company presented him an apartment in Astana for exceptional contribution to the development of sport and popularization of Kazakhstan at the international arena.

“We were looking forward to a meeting with our champion Gennady Golovkin. Thank you for coming to Kazakhstan. Our champion should live in the apartment built by our company,” said CEO of BI Group Aidyn Rakhimbayev.

“I am pleased to come home and enjoy meetings with my relatives, colleagues, friends and fans, of course. I am happy to see you all here,” Golovkin said welcoming his fans.

Recall that BI Group was Golovkin’s official sponsor in his fights vs. David Lemieux and Dominic Wade.



