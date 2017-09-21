EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:54, 21 September 2017 | GMT +6

    GGG's promoter willing to hold to account two judges

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tom Loeffler, the promoter of Gennady Golovkin, has said that after the fight against Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez the Kazakh boxer's team will take a more responsible approach to the appointed judges, Kazinform refers to sports.kz.

    "From now on, we will be more scrupulous about the appointed judges. Adalaide Byrd's judging does not fit Gennady's style, and this is a good reason not to hold her to account. The referee Kenny Bayless did an excellent job. So two out of three Vegas officials were fine, the one from the East Coast had a draw, then the other [was Byrd]. If [Trella] didn't have a draw we wouldn't be talking about [Byrd's] scorecard. So we can't put all the blame on Byrd. [Trella] needs to be held accountable too."

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!