TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:23, 21 June 2018 | GMT +6

    GGG to arrive in Kazakhstan this week

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBA and WBC World Middleweight Champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan, also known as GGG, shared his plans, our correspondent reports.

    "First of all, I will visit Kazakhstan. Next week I will probably start training. I would like to go home, meet friends and family members. I have free time now. Next week I should devote all time to boxing," Golovkin said in an interview to Yahoo!Sports website.

    Besides, the sportsman commented on the forthcoming bout vs Alvares noting he will practice another strategy. As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin - Canelo Alvarez rematch is set for September 15, Las Vegas.

