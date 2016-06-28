GGG to invest in Kazakhstan economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin invests his earnings in Kazakhstan economy with opening a coal preparation plant in Karaganda.

The facility was founded by local businessmen and SamrukKazyna National Wellbeing Fund. 150 people will be provided with jobs with the plant’s commissioning, which capacity is expected to make 500 thousand tonnes coal per annum.

“I came up with this idea after our President’s words “Beat them and come back home!”. And I decided to invest in Kazakhstan. I want to do something good for my Motherland,” Gennady says.



The plant will be inaugurated on July 5.