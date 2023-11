ASTANA. KAZINFORM- In the 54th WBC Convention in Florida the statue of legendary boxer Mohammed Ali was presented, sports.kz wrote.

Famous boxers of modernity and the past - Gennadiy Golovkin, Roman Gonsales, Roy Johns, Evander Holifield, Lennox Luis, Vitaliy Klichko and others - took part in the event.

As reported, Gennadiy Golovkin entered the Guinness Records Book.