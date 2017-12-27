08:19, 27 December 2017 | GMT +6
GGG tops another P4P rating
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani professional boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) has topped yet another pound-for-pound ranking, Sports.kz reports.
Argentine newspaper La Nación has put GGG at the top of its latest PRP rating.
La Nacion's P4P TOP-10:
1. Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs)
2. Terence Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs)
3. Saul Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs)
4. Vasil Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs)
5. Keith Thurman (28-0, 22 KOs)
6. Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs)
7. Sergey Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 KOs)
8. Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs)
9. Juan Francisco Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs)
10. Errol Spence (22-0, 19 KOs).
As previously reported, the undefeated Kazakh champion is expected to return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo for a rematch with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-2, 34 KOs) after their fight in September 2016 ended in a controversial draw.