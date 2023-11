ASTANA. KAZINFORM IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC middleweight champion Gennady "GGG" Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) has officially vacated his December 10th fight date vs. WBA champion Daniel Jakobs, championat.ru reported citing Boxing News 24.

Bob Arum, WBC and WBO super lightweight champion Terence Crawford’s promoter, said he will book the date.

Thus, Golovkin-Jakobs fight has been postponed to 2017 and may take place in February or in March.