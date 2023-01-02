EN
    11:12, 02 January 2023

    GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Gennady Golovkin and Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez III fight has been nominated for the Best Fight of the Year by the World Boxing Council, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Gennady Golovkin and Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez trilogy fight ended with the victory of the latter by the judges’ unanimous decision.

    Other nominees for the Best Fight of the Year include fights between Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugás, Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora, Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi.

    Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (42-2-1, 37kos) is currently the middleweight WBA Super, IFB, and IBO champion.


    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
