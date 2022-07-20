EN
    11:06, 20 July 2022

    GGG vs Lara fight ordered by WBA

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM IBF/WBA middleweight champion, 40-year-old Gennady Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KO) is ordered by the WBA to hold a fight vs. WBA champion Erislandy Lara Santoya (29-3-3, 17KO) within 120 days after his September fight vs. Saúl Álvarez, Sports.kz informs.

    «If GGG decides to stay in middleweight or if he loses to Canelo, he will have to defend his title against Lara to establish a single WBA champion at 160-pounds,» the WBA representatives say.


    Photo: sports.kz


