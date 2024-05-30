GGG’s gloves worn at Canelo clash to be auctioned in Almaty

Gennady Golovkin’s boxing gloves with his autograph worn by him during his first clash with Saul Canelo Alvarez as well as a tennis ball signed by Elena Rybakina are to be sold at a charity auction in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Assyltas public fund, Golovkin’s boxing gloves with his autograph worn by him during his first clash with Saul Canelo Alvarez in 2017, which ended up in the first controversial draw in the Kazakhstani’s professional career. It is worth noting that GGG was on his way to 37 straight wins, including 33 by knockout, at the time.

Photo: Assyltas public fund

Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina’s tennis ball signed by her and her jersey jacket will also be put up for auction. Sporting attributes of other well-known Kazakhstani athletes are to be auctioned off as well.

Photo: Assyltas public fund

The funds to be raised are to be sent to the Assyltas public fund, which seeks financial support to three-year-old twin boys from Almaty suffering from communication problems and delayed speech development, reads a statement of the fund.

The event is scheduled for June 1 at the ADD Arena in Almaty, as part of the HAS PRO BOXING boxing night.