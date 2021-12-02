Ghana makes COVID vaccine mandatory for public employees

ABUJA. KAZINFORM - Ghana has made it mandatory for all civil servants, including health workers, security personnel, and teachers, to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the country’s health minister said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in a statement said the West African country needs to implement stricter measures as COVID-19 cases in the country have reached alarming levels.

Ghana recorded its first cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the health authorities announced Wednesday.

The government has allowed only people who have been vaccinated to enter beaches, restaurants, nightclubs, and stadiums.

In Ghana with a population of 31 million, at least 5.45 million have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

With more than 130,900 cases confirmed, the virus has claimed 1,209 lives so far.

Before Ghana, Nigeria on Wednesday joined the rapidly growing number of countries where the new mutation has been detected.

The omicron strain was identified by South African scientists last week and Nigeria confirmed its first cases the same day.