EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:29, 06 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Ghost-like &#39;Casper&#39; octopod discovered

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Scientists say a translucent, "ghost-like" octopod discovered in ocean depths near Hawaii is "almost certainly" a new species.

    It was found by a submersible vehicle at a depth of around 2.5 miles (4km) off Necker Island.

    Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said it was a depth record for an octopod without fins.

    The creature has already been nicknamed "Casper" after the cartoon ghost.

    The octopod lacked pigment cells, giving it its light-coloured appearance.

    "It is almost certainly an undescribed species" Michael Vecchione of the NOAA said, calling it a "remarkable little octopod".

    Deep-sea octopods fall into two categories - cirrate, or 'Dumbo', octopods with fins, or incirrate octopods, without fins, which look more akin to shallow-water octopus.

    The sighting of Casper represents the deepest ever observed sighting of an incirrate octopod, Mr Vecchione said.

    Kazinform refers to BBC.com

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!