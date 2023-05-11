EN
    12:33, 11 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Giant baby boy born in Shymkent

    Photo: otyrar.kz
    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Another giant baby boy was born in Perinatal Center No 2 in Shymkent, Kazinform reports citing Otyrar.kz.

    The boy weighing 6 kilograms was born on May 10 at 07:30 am. He was named Alpamys, in honor of Kazakh batyr (hero).

    The newborn and his mother feel well now.

    Doctors say, the woman, born 1992, was brought to the Perinatal Center of the Municipal Hospital No 2 on May 10, at 01:05 am. At 07:30 am she delivered naturally the baby weighing 6 kilograms and 65 centimeters long.


