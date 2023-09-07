EN
    20:13, 07 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Giant baby weighing over 6kg born in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A woman gave birth to a baby weighting 6.3kg in the city maternity hospital No.5 in Almaty city. The baby was born via a caesarian section, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As of today, the baby with a weigh of 6,000 grams is the largest ever born in our maternity hospital. Delivery was performed by surgery, which was successful. All went well. The mother and her son are in good health. It is the third baby in the family,» said Saule Kenenbayeva, head of the newborns department.

    The woman and her baby are under round-the-clock medical observation and are to be discharged soon.


