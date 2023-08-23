Giant baby weighing some 7 kg born in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM A mother delivered a baby weighing a whopping 6 kg 880 gr at the Mangistau perinatal centre. The baby is in satisfactory condition, Kazinform cites Lada.kz.

The baby was born via a caesarian section. The mother who delivered her fourth baby also feels good as the surgery was successful.

They were already discharged from the hospital.

Babies born weighing more than four kg are considered larger than normal. Giant babies weigh more than 5kg.