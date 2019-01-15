Giant bearing installed in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM A new sculptural composition - a giant bearing - has been installed in Petropavlovsk, the capital of the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

The composition called as ‘Industrial Kazakhstan' was installed by Mukhamediyev sole proprietorship at the intersection of Zhambyl and Yaroslav Gashek streets.



The idea of the composition was approved at a meeting of the local urban council. Its height is 16.4m and width is 6.2m. The project was financed from the local budget, according to the press service of Housing and Utilities Department.



Regional authorities set ambitious goals to revive some frozen industrial enterprises of the city in 2019.

