    11:07, 02 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Giant boy weighting 5.5 kg born on New Year Day

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM - In the perinatal center in the city of Aktau, Mangystau region, on New Year's Eve 21 children were born including 12 girls and 9 boys.

    It is worth noting that biggest baby was the boy weighting 5,5 kg. The smallest among newborns was a girl weighting 1,8 kg.
    A baby girl is believed to be Kazakhstan's first newborn of 2016 - born at 20 minutes past midnight in.
    The girl weighted 2 kg 850 grams. It is known that she is the first and long-awaited baby for her mother. Mothers and babies feel good.

