    22:15, 31 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Giant postcard in east China sets world record

    JINAN. KAZINFORM - A giant postcard created by local authorities and students earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records when it was unveiled in Jinan, Shandong Province, on Tuesday.

    Stretching over 1,394 meters, the postcard is a composite of 10,000 regular-sized postcards about Jinan, all filled out by students from the High School Attached to Shandong Normal University and the School of International Education and Exchange of University of Jinan, Xinhua reports.

    The giant postcard was measured and certified for the world record on Tuesday.
    The activity was held by the Jinan government and the China Post Jinan Company to promote the city as a tourist destination.

    World News
