LONDON. KAZINFORM - Pest controllers found a rat the size of a small child yards from a kids' play area on a housing estate in east London.

Gas engineer Tony Smith, 46, spotted the four foot long rat while working at a block of flats Hackney Downs, according to Evening Standard.

The giant rat, which weighed almost two stone, was spotted lying in a bush next to a popular children's playground.

The rodent, which was found dead, was discovered near to the play area which backs onto a railway track on Thursday.

Mr Smith snapped a picture of the rat being held by electrician friend James Green, 46, to the glee and disgust of his friends.

He said: "This is the largest rat I've ever seen in my entire life.

"I've got a cat and a Jack Russell and it was bigger than both of those put together.

"I'd say it was about four foot.

"We were going to stick it in the bin, but before we did we thought we better take a picture of people won't believe it's real."

Tony explained that the estate where he was working has an infestation of rats, so there is poison left around to catch the creatures.

He said: "The bins get left open nearby so these little fellas have a pretty good diet.

"They eat fried chicken and rice all the time."

