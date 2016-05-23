Gigantic greenhouse to be built in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The biggest greenhouse ever built in Kazakhstan will be constructed in Aktobe city this year.

According to director of Kazagrofinance JSC branch Mr. Korgan Nurtazin, the greenhouse of Green House Kazakhstan LLP will occupy a territory of 9.5 ha. Tomatoes and cucumbers will be grown there using the Dutch technologies.

Mr. Nurtazin revealed that vegetables are planned to be exported to Russia.

Big greenhouses of Izet Green House LLP and Aktobe Zhylyzhai LLP were built near Aktobe city earlier.