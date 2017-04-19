Gilberto Ramirez feels Golovkin fight will happen at year end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mexican WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez believes that sooner or later he will fight with undefeated Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz reports.

"The fight can definitely take place. He wants to fight, and I want to fight too. It can take place at the end of this year or at the beginning of the next.

He is strong, but I believe that all fighters are, and anyone can be hurt in the ring, so we want this fight. We know that I can win and show people that no one is invulnerable and everything is possible. But first I have to fight Max Bursak on April 22," Ramirez told Fight Hub.