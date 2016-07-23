Gilberto Ramirez: I want to fight Golovkin whenever he's ready

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez doesn't approve of Gennady Golovkin's decision to face British welterweight champion Kell Brook, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"Golovkin was criticizing Canelo a lot for fighting a welterweight and now he's doing the same thing. I understand that boxing is a business, but I believe that everybody should be fighting people in their own weight divisions or close to their weight division," Ramirez told Boxingscene.com.

"I want to fight Golovkin whenever he's ready. They said they would do it next year," he added.

Recall that Golovkin and Brook will face off on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. Brook is expected to move up by 13 pounds to face the undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan.