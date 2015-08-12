Ginza Project restaurant chain expands into Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Launched in Russia more than a decade ago, network of Russian restaurants Ginza Project is now expanding into Kazakhstani market.

Ginza Project's owners Vadim Lapin and Dmitriy Sergeyev are to open a small spot somewhere in the picturesque center of Almaty city.

Lapin and Sergeyev launched their restaurant business back in 2003. 12 years later the company became Russia's leader in restaurant business and made inroads into the U.S. and U.K. markets. Ginza Project owns several restaurant brands in Saint Petersburg, where it all started, Moscow, New York and London, including Prosnis i poi (Rise and shine), Mari Vanna, Paul and more. Ginza Project restaurants are internationally renowned for their delicious sounding menu, attentive service and unique atmosphere and design. Source: buro247.kz