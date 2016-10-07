EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 07 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Giraffe might have been poisoned at Almaty Zoo

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The star of the Almaty Zoo giraffe Melman might have been poisoned.

    Press secretary Tokhtar Aliyev said employees of the zoo tend to believe the absolutely healthy animal was poisoned.

    "If the autopsy confirms the poisoning, criminal investigation will be launched," Aliyev told Kazinform correspondent.

    Giraffe Melman, who was only two years old, died at the Almaty Zoo on October 5. The cause of death will be revealed in 10 days.

    Recall that the death of the tigress at the Almaty Zoo in May 2016 sparked public outcry across Kazakhstan. Deaths of six snow leopards were registered at the zoo in 2008-2014 as well.

    Tags:
    Almaty News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!