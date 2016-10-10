EN
    11:54, 10 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Girl, 13, hit to death on sidewalk in Akmola region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A teenage girl was killed in a road accident in Katarkol village in Akmola region this past weekend.

    According to reports, two girls aged 13 and 12 were hit by a Mazda car on a sidewalk after the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slippery road and it veered off.

    Right after the incident paramedics rushed both girls to a hospital. The 13-year-old girl died on her way to the hospital. Another girl who sustained various injuries is currently under the care of physicians.

    An investigation is underway.

