    17:19, 20 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Girl, 19, dies under the wheels of vehicle in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A 19-year-old girl died under the wheels of a car in the Kazakh capital on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

    According to local police, the 19-year-old was hit by the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 at the intersection of Auezov and Imanov streets. The girl died of sustained injured at the scene.

    The tragic accident occurred at 5:58 pm Nur-Sultan time.

    The police detained the 53-year-old driver. The investigation is underway.

