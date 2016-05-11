EN
    17:15, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Girl, 2, missing in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A search for missing 2-year-old girl is on in Tselinogradskiy district of Akmola region.

    Rescuers and divers are searching for the little girl who has been missing since Tuesday (May 10).
    She was last seen on the bank of the Nura River not far from a village named after Koshkarbayev in Tselinogradskiy district.
    The girl and her family were having a rest down by the riverside when she went missing. One of her toys was found in the river.

